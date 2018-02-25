BBC Sport - Ireland centre Chris Farrell fulfils childhood dream by playing in Six Nations

Farrell fulfils Six Nations childhood dream

Ireland centre Chris Farrell explains that he fulfilled a childhood dream by making his Six Nations debut in Ireland's 37-27 win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

"It (the Six Nations) is something I watched as a kid and always aspired to play in," said the Ulster-born Munster player.

