Highlights: Scarlets ease past poor Ulster

Reigning league champions Scarlets sweep Ulster aside with a 34-10 bonus-point victory at Parc y Scarlets.

Stuart McCloskey's early try was as good as it got for Ulster with Ioan Nicholas, Ryan Conbeer, Paul Asquith and Tadhg Bernie responding for the hosts.

Scarlets move to within three points of Conference B leaders Leinster while Ulster now sit five points off third-placed Edinburgh in the race for the final play-off spot.