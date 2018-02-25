BBC Sport - Six Nations Shuffle: Line dancing, woolly jumpers & a stunning Scottish victory
Line dancing, woolly jumpers & a stunning Scottish victory
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch the quirkier moments from the third weekend of the Six Nations, featuring Mathieu Bastareaud's woolly jumper, a lesson in line dancing and Scotland's stunning victory over England.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Scotland 25-13 England;Ireland 37-27 Wales;France 34-17 Italy
