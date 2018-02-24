BBC Sport - Six Nations: Ireland's injury replacements 'stepped up' - Stockdale

Ireland's injury replacements 'stepped up' - Stockdale

Two-try winger Jacob Stockdale praises the depth in Ireland's squad after the 37-27 win over Wales on Saturday.

Dan Leavy, Keith Earls and Chris Farrell all played a prominent part as Ireland won despite being with injured trio Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw.

