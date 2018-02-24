BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: Jessy Tremouliere scores impressive try as France beat Italy
Tremouliere solo try helps France crush Italy
- From the section Rugby Union
Jessy Tremouliere scores an impressive try as France beat Italy 57-0 in the Women's Six Nations.
WATCH MORE: Scotland stun champions England
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired