BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Players clash in the tunnel before Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield
Tensions flare pre-match between players at Murrayfield
- From the section Rugby Union
John Inverdale discusses the pre-match tensions between the Scotland and England players, as a scuffle breaks out in the tunnel before the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland 25-13 England
