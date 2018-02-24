BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Eddie Jones admits 'Scotland were too good for us'
Scotland were too good for us - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones gives "full marks to Scotland", admitting they were "too good" for his side in their 25-13 victory in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Scotland 25-13 England
Available to UK users only.
