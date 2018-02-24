BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is 'proud' of players performance
Schmidt 'delighted, relieved & proud' of Ireland
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says he is "delighted, relieved and proud" of his players after they secured a thrilling 37-27 win against Wales to remain unbeaten in the Six Nations 2018.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Six Nations: Ireland 37-27 Wales
Available to UK users only.
