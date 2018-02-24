BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland win thriller against Wales in Dublin

Highlights: Ireland win thriller against Wales

Watch highlights as Ireland move closer to a potential Grand Slam showdown with England at Twickenham, after beating Wales 37-27 in a thrilling battle in Dublin.

MATCH REPORT: Six Nations: Ireland 37-27 Wales

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ireland win thriller against Wales

Video

Billy Big Time, squirrel slalom & Ledecka's double

Video

Highlights: Scotland stun champions England

Video

Scotland were too good for us - Jones

Video

GB suffer bronze medal defeat by Japan

Video

Drama and emotion as Morgan wins bronze

Video

Highlights: GB's Billy Morgan seals historic big air bronze

Video

Mead strike gives Arsenal WSL win over Everton

Video

Klopp hails 'unbelievably important' Liverpool win

Video

Butland 'best goalkeeper in Britain' - Lambert

Video

Ester Ledecka: Two sports, two golds, same Olympics

Video

Shelvey miss a huge moment - Howe

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired