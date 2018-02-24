BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland win thriller against Wales in Dublin
Highlights: Ireland win thriller against Wales
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch highlights as Ireland move closer to a potential Grand Slam showdown with England at Twickenham, after beating Wales 37-27 in a thrilling battle in Dublin.
MATCH REPORT: Six Nations: Ireland 37-27 Wales
Available to UK users only.
