Bernard Jackman: Dragons head coach says signing will 'cause a stir'

Bernard Jackman won nine caps for Ireland during his playing career as a hooker

Head coach Bernard Jackman says Dragons hope to make a signing which will "cause quite a stir" as he aims to rebuild the squad for next season.

Dragons lost at home to Edinburgh on Friday, their 12th defeat from 16 matches in the Pro14 so far this term.

Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty is one of the high-profile players joining for the next campaign and Jackman believes his squad needs further strengthening.

"We haven't pushed on and a rebuild has to happen," he said.

"If we were going into next season with the same squad we would be worried.

"We saw early doors we did not have enough depth or quality.

"It [recruitment] is going well and hopefully next week we will have at least one announcement and over the next couple of weeks I would like to think we will have two or three more.

"Hopefully one will cause quite a stir."

Since the inception of Welsh regional rugby in 2003, Dragons have often been the weakest of Wales' sides.

Jackman, who was appointed last summer, and chairman David Buttress believe the Gwent-based region can become the strongest in Wales within five years.

To meet those lofty ambitions, however, the head coach says his squad needs an overhaul.

"We want to address that and that's ongoing. It's not as if we are surprised. We always hoped that things that would go better than you predict," Jackman added.

"The reality is we need to rebuild and start from scratch because that is where we are at.

"We are massively undercooked in terms of international caps which shows quality.

"Fortunately Hallam Amos, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown and Cory Hill are here. We are also bringing in players of real quality who have played at international level."

Next for Dragons is a trip to South Africa to take on Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Friday, 2 March.

"It will be good to get away and something fun," said Jackman.

"We will try and do a bit of surfing and safari and try and freshen up and enjoy each others' company.

"They will be targeting us and we can't expect respect if we don't earn it."