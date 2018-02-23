BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2018: Danielle Waterman seals England's victory over Scotland

Waterman try seals comfortable win for England

Danielle Waterman scores an impressive final try for England in a comfortable 43-8 victory over Scotland to maintain their bid for a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam.

MATCH REPORT: Scotland Women 8-43 England Women

Top videos

Video

Waterman try seals comfortable win for England

Video

Curling heartbreak, teen sensations and goals galore

Video

Sweden end GB gold medal hopes

Video

Highlights: France 34-17 Italy

Video

Through his legs! Germany score 'incredible' trick shot goal

Video

Don't celebrate too early! Dramatic end to curling semi-final

Video

Great memories & the best Calcutta Cup action

Video

I came to Liverpool to win titles - Salah

Video

Crashes, photo finishes & drama - Serwa wins epic women's ski cross

Video

Best shots from the curling so far

Video

How a 15-year-old won ice skating gold

Video

Watch Zagitova's winning figure skating routine

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired