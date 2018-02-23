BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2018: Danielle Waterman seals England's victory over Scotland
Waterman try seals comfortable win for England
- From the section Rugby Union
Danielle Waterman scores an impressive final try for England in a comfortable 43-8 victory over Scotland to maintain their bid for a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland Women 8-43 England Women
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired