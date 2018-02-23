BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland have no doubts over Johnny Sexton, says Rory Best

No doubts over Sexton - Best

Ireland captain Rory Best has 'no concerns' over Johnny Sexton's availability for Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Wales in Dublin.

Sexton received treatment on his lower back before the start of the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday but Best confirmed that the fly-half finished the session.

Under Joe Schmidt, Ireland have beaten Wales only once in the Six Nations and had their title ambitions derailed in Cardiff last year but Best insisted there have been "fine margins" between the two rivals and he does not view Warren Gatland's side as Ireland's bogey team.

Follow Ireland v Wales on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Wales on Saturday, 24 February (kick-off 14:15 GMT).

