BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England - who will triumph in the Calcutta Cup?
Great memories & the best Calcutta Cup action
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport looks back at some of the greatest moments from the Calcutta Cup as Scotland prepare to host England at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.
Watch live Scotland v England on Saturday, 24 February from 16:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired