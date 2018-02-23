Gaby Lovobalavu: Wasps boss Dai Young angered by four-match suspension

Gaby Lovobalavu's previous good record spared him a heavier punishment for his challenge on Sam Hill

Wasps boss Dai Young is angered by the four-match suspension handed out this week to centre Gaby Lovobalavu.

The 32-year-old Fiji international was banned after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Exeter's Sam Hill in the final minute of last Sunday's 13-7 home win at the Ricoh Arena.

Having gone unpunished by match referee JP Doyle, Lovobalavu was then cited by commissioner Nick Wood.

"We are extremely disappointed by this verdict," said director of rugby Young.

"We haven't come across anybody other than the citing officer and panel that see Gaby's tackle as a red card offence meriting a four-match ban.

"The need to prioritise player welfare, especially in respect of head injuries, is something we fully support.

"However, when an international referee and his touch judge, the tackled player and others surrounding him, management and staff of both clubs, plus many experienced TV pundits and rugby supporters all see this the same way, it is hard not to question this outcome."

Wasps are still waiting to find out whether they have any right to appeal on what the independent panel called a "recklessly high" shoulder challenge to Hill's head.