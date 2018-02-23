Six Nations: Scotland focused on winning, not development - John Barclay

John Barclay was in upbeat mood during Scotland's captain's run on Friday before facing England

Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app

Captain John Barclay says Scotland are not focused on building for the long-term but delivering big victories in the immediate future.

The Scots host England in round three of the Six Nations on Saturday, a match they need to win to remain contenders.

The team has shown signs of improvement first under Vern Cotter and now Gregor Townsend, and Barclay insists it's about winning rather than progress.

"We're not really looking at development to be honest," he said.

"Maybe that's something you guys [in the media] are looking at more than us. We're looking at winning the next game.

"The first game [a 34-7 defeat to Wales] was disappointing and it was fantastic for us to then beat France in the way we did.

"If we start looking at development and where we are, we definitely won't be concentrating on what we should, which is playing against one of the best, if not the best, team in the world at the moment."

Ahead of England's match against Wales, head coach Eddie Jones questioned the mental toughness of the Welsh and in particular their fly-half Rhys Patchell.

The Australian has adopted a different tone this week, showering the Scots with praise and describing Finn Russell - the fly-half whose displays in the first two matches were heavily criticised - as "world class".

'Eddie loves to play these games'

Barclay says nobody in the Scotland camp worries too much about the noises coming out of England.

"I honestly don't really pay much attention to the media," said the Scarlets back-row, who will return to Scotland to join Edinburgh in the summer.

"There's a game he plays, Eddie. He loves to play these games and the media love it. It's great for the game, it gives different headlines and people love reading it.

Eddie Jones said this week that Scotland's attack 'is similar to the All Blacks'

"I don't think there are newspapers in our hotel, but guys can see it online if they want. Some guys are going to read it. As captain it's something I'm not paying a massive amount of attention to."

The Scots go into the match looking for their first Calcutta Cup victory since 2008. With England having won 24 of 25 Test matches under Jones, they go in as enormous underdogs, but Barclay argues that does not mean they are going in with no pressure to perform.

"There's always pressure when you pull on a Scotland jersey. Whichever country you're playing for, if you spoke to a Test match player, they'll tell you when you pull on that jersey there is always pressure to perform.

"It's Scotland v England, it's the oldest rugby fixture in the world, so there is always going to be pressure there regardless of who the favourites are."