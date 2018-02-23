Harlequins: Josh Ibuanokpe, Josh McNulty and Archie White extend deals

Archie White came through Harlequins academy

Harlequins forwards Josh Ibuanokpe, Josh McNulty and Archie White have extended their contracts with the club.

Back-row White, 20, has featured five times in the Premiership but props Ibuanokpe, 22, and McNulty, 23, are yet to make their league debuts.

"Archie will bolster our already strong roster of back row players," director of rugby John Kingston said.

"Josh Ibuanokpe and Josh McNulty are both tightheads who have the potential to break into the top echelon."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of the trio's new deals at the Twickenham Stoop.