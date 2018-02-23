Cornish Pirates: Championship side set to play first home game in almost two months

Cornish Pirates' last game at the Mennaye was a muddy 19-15 loss to Jersey on New Year's Eve

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver is hopeful the club will host their first game in almost two months on Sunday.

The Mennaye has been hit by flooding meaning no fixtures have been played in Penzance since 31 December.

The Pirates were forced to postpone their British and Irish Cup tie with Hartpury and then give up home advantage in order to play.

Sunday's match with Yorkshire Carnegie is a re-arranged fixture after the original on 11 February was called off.

"We're chomping at the bit to get out there," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've had a lot of water and I think the ground staff have done a fine job to get it even remotely close to playing.

"This week we've had a lot of wind, our fair share of sunshine in consecutive days so the pitch is looking in half-decent nick."

And Paver says being able to play in front of their home fans is vital not just for the team, but the club as well.

"Going a vast amount of time without a home game financially is very difficult," he added.

"Also momentum-wise for a side, your home games you hope to perform that bit better, you've got the bigger support behind you and the familiarity of the surroundings."