Premiership & Pro14: This weekend's team news and match previews
Check out the team news for this weekend's matches in the Aviva Premiership and Guinness Pro14.
All kick-off times GMT.
Friday, 23 February
Pro14
Munster v Glasgow (19:00)
Dragons v Edinburgh (19:30)
Leinster v Southern Kings (19:35)
Saturday, 24 February
Premiership
Exeter v Northampton (14:00)
Bath v Sale Sharks (14:30)
Gloucester v Wasps (14:30)
Harlequins v Newcastle (14:30)
Pro14
Benetton v Connacht (12:00)
Ospreys v Cheetahs (17:30)
Scarlets v Ulster (19:35)
Sunday, 25 February
Premiership
London Irish v Worcester (13:00)
Saracens v Leicester (15:30)
Pro14
Zebre v Cardiff Blues (13:00)