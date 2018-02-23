Premiership & Pro14: This weekend's team news and match previews

Check out the team news for this weekend's matches in the Aviva Premiership and Guinness Pro14.

All kick-off times GMT.

Friday, 23 February

Pro14

Munster v Glasgow (19:00)

Dragons v Edinburgh (19:30)

Leinster v Southern Kings (19:35)

Saturday, 24 February

Premiership

Exeter v Northampton (14:00)

Bath v Sale Sharks (14:30)

Gloucester v Wasps (14:30)

Harlequins v Newcastle (14:30)

Pro14

Benetton v Connacht (12:00)

Ospreys v Cheetahs (17:30)

Scarlets v Ulster (19:35)

Sunday, 25 February

Premiership

London Irish v Worcester (13:00)

Saracens v Leicester (15:30)

Pro14

Zebre v Cardiff Blues (13:00)

Find out more

Top Stories

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired