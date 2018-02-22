BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Finn Russell a maverick fly-half, says Ugo Monye

Maverick Russell can be flaky - Monye

Former England wing and BBC Rugby Union Weekly presenter Ugo Monye believes Scotland's Finn Russell, who takes on England in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield on Saturday, is a "maverick fly-half".

Monye said: "This is a huge game for Finn, maybe the biggest game in a Scotland shirt. He's going to be under incredible heat from the England back row, they're going to get stuck into him."

Follow Scotland v England on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland on Saturday, 24 February (kick-off 16:45 GMT).

