BBC Sport - Ireland 'short on experience' - head coach Joe Schmidt

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is confident his inexperienced side will be able to match Wales in Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Wales in Dublin.

Scrum-half Conor Murray says he and Jonathan Sexton are expecting to be targeted by the Wales defence but the half-back pair will be up to the task.

Ireland 'short on experience' - Schmidt

