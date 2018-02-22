BBC Sport - Ireland 'short on experience' - head coach Joe Schmidt
Ireland 'short on experience' - Schmidt
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is confident his inexperienced side will be able to match Wales in Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Wales in Dublin.
Scrum-half Conor Murray says he and Jonathan Sexton are expecting to be targeted by the Wales defence but the half-back pair will be up to the task.
