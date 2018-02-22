Six Nations: Scotland v England (Sat)

England's Nathan Hughes returns from a knee injury having played only 90 minutes in three months.

2018 Six Nations Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24th February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Gregor Townsend names an unchanged line-up for the first time as Scotland boss, keeping faith with the same 15 who won a tight contest with France.

Tighthead prop WP Nel makes a welcome return after 10 weeks out with a broken arm, one of three changes on the bench along with Tim Swinson and Nick Grigg.

England make just one change with Nathan Hughes returning to replace the injured Sam Simmonds at number eight.

Prop Joe Marler is a replacement after completing a six-week suspension.

Scotland: Hogg, Seymour, Jones, Horne, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw; Reid, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, J Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Lawson, J Bhatti, WP Nel, Swinson, Denton, Price, Grigg, Kinghorn.

England: Brown, Watson, Joseph, Farrell, May, Ford, Care; M Vunipola, Hartley (capt), Cole, Launchbury, Itoje, Lawes, Robshaw, Hughes.

Replacements: George, Marler, Williams, G Kruis (Saracens), Underhill, Wigglesworth, B Te'o, J Nowell.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "The first twenty minutes of this game are so important. Scotland have found themselves well adrift early on in games so far. England, by contrast, have started scoring quickly - if they do that at Murrayfield, the home advantage will surely disappear.

"It's also a question of how Scotland manage to break down one of the world's best defences while also trying to tighten things up themselves. Even when Scotland have won recently they've conceded plenty of points.

"Perhaps their chances are encapsulated by fly-half Finn Russell. They need his flair in attack but with a great deal more control.

"On paper it is an uneven contest. Nathan Hughes returning at number eight highlights both the resources and power at England's disposal, but if Scotland can find the same level of performance that they did against the All Blacks in November, then they have a chance."

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "It will be interesting to see whether (England) stay onside.

"We watched the game last year and we've watched their games over the last few weeks and to generate that line speed, especially off first phase, you have to make sure you stay 10 metres back off line-outs before the ball is delivered and you don't get beyond the back foot of the ruck in phase play.

"You'd need to look at their last few games to see whether they do come offside. That's down to the refereeing team to see if it does happen."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "(Scotland) have brought out every strategy you can think of.

"I'm sure there's an ex-Scottish player ready to come out and say something about how they hate us, they want to rub our nose in something, we don't respect them.

"It's designed to get them up for the game. We're up for the game, regardless of what's said.

"We always chat to the referee, but it won't be about (defending from an offside position), it'll be about aspects of what he wants from the game, because we want to play the game legally."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland are on a seven-game losing streak against England in the Six Nations, and have only won three times in 27 games since 1991. (D1, L23).

However, all three of those victories came at home and each one by a margin of six points.

Since 2000, Scotland have scored just two tries in nine home games versus England, and none since 2004.

England have won their last three games at Murrayfield - their best run in the Six Nations.

Scotland

Scotland have won eight of their last nine home games, losing only to New Zealand in November.

During those eight home victories Scotland scored an average of four tries and 35 points per game.

Scotland have won their last five home games in the Six Nations - their best run since 1990.

England

England have won 24 of their 25 games under Eddie Jones, losing only in Ireland.

They are on a run of seven straight victories since that defeat, while their only two losses in the last 21 Six Nations fixtures both came in Dublin.

Under Eddie Jones, England average 3.7 tries and 32 points per game. Under predecessor Stuart Lancaster they averaged 2.5 tries and 26 points.

Match officials

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Touch judges: Jerome Garces (France) & Andrew Brace (Ireland)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)