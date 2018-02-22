Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards says his record stands comparison with the best in the game.

Edwards was asked his opinion of Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell at a media conference ahead of the 2018 Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland.

He praises Farrell, but backs his own ability and, when asked, says he would potentially listen to offers of a head coach role in rugby league or rugby union.

Edwards was assistant coach and head coach at Wasps before taking up his role with Wales, and is contracted until the 2019 World Cup.