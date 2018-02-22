Pro14: Munster v Glasgow (Fri)

Rob Harley will overtake Graeme Morrison as Glasgow’s most capped player

Pro14: Munster v Glasgow Venue: Irish Independent Park Date: Friday, 23 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Andrew Conway, Niall Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne have all been restored to the Munster squad for their top-of-the-table match against Glasgow Warriors.

The trio have been released from the Ireland camp for the visit of the Conference A leaders to Cork.

Flanker Rob Harley will play his 178th game to become Glasgow's most capped player when he leads Warriors out.

Prop Oli Kebble will make his first start for Warriors while Richie Vernon and Zander Fagerson are on the bench.

The versatile Vernon, who started his career in the back row before a switch to centre, won the last of his 24 Scotland caps at the 2015 World Cup, and has not played since March 2017 after Achilles surgery.

Tight-head Zander Fagerson, whose brother Matt starts at number eight, is available again after a bench fell on his foot during a gym session in early January.

He has already trained with the Scotland squad and a successful comeback should see him in contention for their final two Six Nations matches against Ireland and Italy.

Conway joins Simon Zebo and Alex Wootton, Munster's top try-scorer this season, in the back three while Scannell will form a new front row with props James Cronin and Stephen Archer.

Kilcoyne is listed among the replacements alongside Jack O'Donoghue, who also trained with the Irish squad this week.

'An impressive character with a massive work ethic'

Harley, 27, made his Glasgow debut against Leinster in 2010 and has been a regular for the Warriors ever since, scoring their first try in the 2015 Pro12 final victory over Munster.

"What Rob has achieved is phenomenal," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie. "My time with him has obviously been short but he's an impressive character with a massive work ethic.

"He's hugely respected within the group and it'll be a lovely occasion for him leading the team out on Friday.

"It's great having Zander back, he'll come in via the bench and Richie Vernon is such a versatile player to bring on and has really impressed me with his competitiveness and physicality."

Glasgow have lost just one Pro14 match this season and hold a massive 16-point lead over Munster at the top of the Conference A standings.

"Munster clearly have aspirations to top the pool and to do that they'll likely need to beat us this weekend," added Rennie.

"We're well aware of their strengths, they're direct and tough and have an excellent kick-chase, so we're going to have to be disciplined and not give them opportunities to choke us."

Munster team: Zebo; Conway, Arnold, Goggin, Wootton; Bleyendaal, Hart; Cronin, Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Holland (capt); O'Callaghan, Cloete, Copeland.

Replacements: Marshall, Kilcoyne, Scott, Grobler, O'Donoghue, Williams, Keatley, Nash.

Glasgow team: Jackson; Jones, Johnson, Thomson, Tagive; Hastings, Horne; Kebble, Malcolm, Halanukonuka; McDonald, Cummings; Harley (capt), Smith, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Allan, Z Fagerson, Wynne, Fusaro, Pyrgos, Vernon, Matawalu.