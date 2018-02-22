Scott Van Breda: Worcester sign South African utility back from Jersey

South African utility back Scott Van Breda
Scott Van Breda has made five appearances in Super Rugby

Worcester have signed utility back Scott Van Breda from Championship side Jersey Reds for next season.

The South African, who can cover fly-half, full-back or centre, only joined Jersey at the start of last season but will now make the switch to Sixways.

Van Breda has spent the majority of his career playing domestic South African rugby for Eastern Province but has also made five Super Rugby appearances.

He was appointed Jersey captain, helping them to sixth in the table.

Worcester are close to sealing their Premiership status for next season, having moved 16 points clear of bottom club London Irish, who they visit this weekend.

