Pro14: Scarlets duo McNicholl and Prydie out for the season

Johnny McNicholl try against Leinster
Johnny McNicholl joined Scarlets from Crusaders

Scarlets have suffered a blow in their bid to retain their Pro14 title with the news that fullback Johnny McNicholl and wing Tom Prydie are out for the rest of the season.

Scarlets say both players were hurt in their 20-13 defeat to Leinster.

McNicholl, who was replaced after 11 minutes against Leinster, had a shoulder operation yesterday.

Prydie is due to have surgery today on an ankle injury as the duo join centre Jonathan Davies on the sidelines.

New-Zealander McNicholl has scored eight tries in 17 matches this season.

