Six Nations 2018: Henderson and Furlong miss Wales match

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Ireland will be without Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong for their Six Nations match against Wales in Dublin.

The pair have been omitted because of hamstring injuries suffered during the round two win against Italy.

Tight-head prop Andrew Porter, 22, will make his second start for Ireland while James Ryan, 21, will replace Henderson in what will be his third Test start.

Centre Chris Farrell will deputise for Robbie Henshaw, who has been ruled out of the rest of the championship.

Porter's promotion to the starting line-up means a recall for Munster prop John Ryan to the bench, while Jack Conan has recovered from a shoulder injury to provide back row cover.

Head coach Joe Schmidt has also included Leinster winger Fergus McFadden among the replacements instead of Jordan Larmour.

Ireland are top of the Six Nations table after the opening two rounds of the championship thanks to wins over France and Italy but only lead England on points difference.

Wales are in third place after gaining two bonus points from their opening two fixtures.

Irish squad depth tested

James Ryan started against France in Paris but missed the win over Italy through injury

The injuries to Henshaw, Henderson and Furlong will test the strength in depth of the Irish squad.

The trio, who all toured with the British and Irish Lions to New Zealand last year, have been replaced by three players with a combined 11 caps.

Farrell and Porter will both be making their first Six Nations starts while Ryan was an impressive performer during the last-gasp win in Paris.

Farrell and centre partner Bundee Aki have a total of six Test caps for Ireland but the pair will be hoping to build on their performance during the victory against Argentina in November.

Porter, who played 76 minutes of the win over Italy after Furlong's early injury, has been chosen ahead of the more experienced John Ryan as the converted loose-head prop is given a chance to test himself against the Welsh front row.

Ireland team: Kearney; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (capt), Porter; James Ryan, Toner; O'Mahony, Leavy, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, McGrath, John Ryan, Roux, Conan, Marmion, Carbery, McFadden.