Olly Woodburn: Exeter winger spurred on by England omission

Olly Woodburn has scored twice as many tries in less than three seasons at Exeter than he did in four years with Bath

Exeter Chiefs winger Olly Woodburn says not being picked for England has spurred him on to improve.

The uncapped 26-year-old has scored nine tries in 20 games this season and been tipped as a possibility for inclusion in the national side.

Woodburn has scored 28 tries since moving from Bath in the summer of 2015.

"I could definitely let it frustrate me, but that would creep into my game and potentially hinder what I've been working on this season," he said.

"You can use it to show them what they're missing.

"You can use it as a positive, so if that frustrates you, fair enough, just use it in the game, use that frustration and let it push you on.

"The decisions are made higher up, they're always out of your hands, all you can do is control what you can control."

Woodburn began the season with five tries in his first four games as Exeter raced to the top of the Premiership and says winning the title last summer gave him more belief in his ability.

"I think it was just the confidence I took from what we did last season and wanting to kick on, not resting on our laurels," he added.

"I really want to be part of this team and create a legacy and really kick on with the Chiefs and myself be a part of that."