Gabiriele Lovobalavu: Wasps lose Fiji centre to four-week dangerous tackle ban

Gabiriele Lovobalavu will not feature for Wasps again until 10 April

Wasps centre Gabiriele Lovobalavu has been banned for four weeks after he was found guilty of a dangerous tackle offence by an independent panel.

Lovobalavu, 32, made the challenge on Exeter counterpart Sam Hill in Sunday's Premiership victory, and was later cited by commissioner Nick Wood.

He will be clear to play again on 10 April, as per Wasps' fixture schedule.

The Coventry-based club also received a suspended fine for fielding ineligible players in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Judicial officer Aiden O'Brien heard the case that Wasps had played six loanees compared to three allowed, and were fined £2,500 accordingly - to be imposed should there be another law breach of the same nature in the future.

Meanwhile, the punishment for Fiji international Lovobalavu was reduced, despite the panel finding that contact had been made with the shoulder to the head "recklessly high" and with force.

"The panel are mandated to enter at mid-range," panel chairman Jeremy Summers said. "And having given the player credit for his clean record and other mitigating factors, reduced the sanction by two weeks."