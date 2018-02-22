Six Nations: Ireland v Wales (Sat)

Warren Gatland has won 50 of his 99 games in charge of Wales.

2018 Six Nations Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Prop Tadhg Furlong and second row Iain Henderson have been ruled out for Ireland due to injury, so youngsters Andrew Porter and James Ryan come in.

Centre Chris Farrell replaces Robbie Henshaw, while number eight CJ Stander and prop Cian Healy also start.

Wales have been given a huge boost by the return of fly-half Dan Biggar, full-back Leigh Halfpenny and winger Liam Williams.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is not yet ready to return from a knee injury.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell, who started the opening two matches, is not included in the match-day 23 along with Josh Adams, while Gareth Anscombe drops to the bench.

Ireland: Kearney, Earls, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale, Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (captain), Porter, Ryan, Toner, O'Mahony, Leavy, Stander

Replacements: Cronin, McGrath, Ryan, Roux, Conan, Marmion, Carbery, McFadden.

Wales: Halfpenny, Williams, Williams, Parkes, Evans, Biggar, Davies; Evans, Owens, Lee, Hill, Jones (captain), Shingler, Navidi, Moriarty.

Replacements: Dee, Jones, Francis, Davies, Tipuric, Davies, Anscombe, North.

Commentator's notes

Sara Orchard: "Before the Six Nations started, many billed Ireland as tournament favourites with a near fully-fit squad.

"Three weeks in and the queue outside the Ireland physio room is growing. The most high-profile casualty is Robbie Henshaw, while Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson will also miss the Welsh encounter.

"Round three represents the first real test of the depth of the Irish squad.

"Ireland's injury worries are juxtaposed with Welsh confidence, with the returning Lions trio of Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny.

"The form book says Ireland should win at home, but Wales will be hungry for success and smarting after their Twickenham 'try or no-try' encounter."

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt: "Yes, we're short on experience and we're up against a team welcoming back three Lions while we see three disappear, that's not ideal.

"You suddenly have to replace world class players but we're more focussed on who we do have - and who we do have is Andrew Porter who is a really promising young player that we're excited about. James Ryan, likewise."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland on his 100th game in charge: "It's a nice milestone.

"It's a nice honour but it's just something to reflect back on.

"This weekend is about the game, it's about the players, it's about the performance and the result. That's more important than me reaching 100 games."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Ireland have gone three games without a win against Wales in the Six Nations, which is their worst run since an eight-game streak (D1, L7) between 1971 and 1979.

Ireland failed to score a try last season in a Test against Wales for only the second time since 1994.

Last year's 22-9 win for Wales was the first time they had not conceded double figures against Ireland in a Six Nations game since 1988.

Ireland

Ireland have won 12 of their last 14 matches, including the last nine in a row.

The Irish have not lost at home in the Six Nations since a 2013 defeat to England, and are unbeaten in the last 12, winning 10 and drawing two.

Captain Rory Best will win his 109th cap - making him Ireland's most-capped forward.

Wales

This is Warren Gatland's 100th game in charge. He has 50 wins, two draws and 47 defeats.

Only France captain Guilhem Guirado (50) has made more tackles than Josh Navidi (36/37) in this Six Nations far. Navidi also tops the charts for turnovers won with five.

Aaron Shingler has won a competition-high 11 lineouts so far, including one steal.

Match officials

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Pascale Gauzere (France) & Matthew Carley (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)