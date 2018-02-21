Under-20s Six Nations: Wales make 10 changes for Ireland game

Outside centre Callum Carson is one of only six players to keep their place in the team

Wales U20 have made 10 changes to the side that lost against England for their game against Ireland on Friday.

Max Llewellyn, Owen Lloyd, Tommy Rogers and Josh Reynolds make their first Six Nations tournament starts in Dublin.

Max Williams and James Botham are both available again after recovering from injuries.

Uncapped pair, prop Kemsley Mathias and back Dafydd Smith, are both in line to win their first U20 cap with appearances from the bench.

"We started the tournament very positively with a good win against Scotland, and while the result was firmly in England's favour in our last outing, we saw enough to be happy about going forward," said head coach Jason Strange.

"There's a very good feeling in the camp, and with players coming in and out of regional rugby, we've been able to rotate the squad quite a lot."

Wales U20 team: Cai Evans (Ospreys); Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Max Llewellyn (Blues), Tommy Rogers (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Blues), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Iestyn Harris (Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Owen Lloyd (Blues), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester capt), James Botham (Blues), Taine Basham (Dragons)

Replacements: Rhys Carre (Blues), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Morgan Morris (Ospreys), Dan Babos (Dragons), Ben Thomas (Blues), Dafydd Smith (Blues).