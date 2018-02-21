Women's Six Nations 2018: Scotland bring in Sarah Bonar to face England

Sarah Bonar returns in the back row after missing the defeat by France

Women's Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 23 February Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website

Scotland Women have made one change to their side to face England on Friday as they target a first win of this year's Six Nations.

Sarah Bonar, a late withdrawal from the side beaten 26-3 by France, returns in the back row.

Jade Konkel remains at number eight, after originally being selected at prop against France before Bonar pulled out.

Prop Siobhan McMillan makes her second start for her country, while the backline remains unchanged.

Scrum-half Mhairi Grieve joins the match-day 23 for the first time this championship.

Media playback is not supported on this device Banet scores as France secure bonus-point win

Scotland were beaten 64-0 by England in last year's Six Nations, when they enjoyed their best finish since 2006, with two home victories against Wales and Italy.

Head coach Shade Munro said: "The team's continuity reflects the effort and commitment the squad showed against a powerful and dangerous side [France].

"Our execution was good given the difficult playing conditions but England are one of the best teams in the world so we will need to be at the top of our game."

Scotland: Rollie, Musgrove, Thomson, Nelson, Lloyd, Martin (capt), Law; McMillan, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, McCormack, Bonar, Malcolm, Konkel.

Replacements: Rettie, Lowish, Smith, Cattigan, McMillan, Grieve, Smith, Harris.