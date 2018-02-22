Cardiff Blues: Squad needs recruitment warns Wilson

Danny Wilson is moving to the Wasps to become the forwards coach under Dai Young at the end of the season.

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson is warning there is "a fair bit" of recruitment to be done if his successor is to prosper.

Wilson revealed his intention to leave in September, but the region has yet to announce who is taking over.

"The new coach appointment has to happen, and I'm sure it is very close," said Wilson.

"They were perhaps planning for someone to be appointed a lot earlier, that coach has got important decisions."

He added: "There are several very good and very experienced players at this club who've got a lot to offer, they're out of contract."

The Blues' front row against Munster had a combined age of 114 years.

The future of Wales front-rowers Gethin Jenkins and Matthew Rees, both 37, remains undecided with Jenkins recently stating his desire to play on, while 40-year-old Tongan Taufa'o Filise packed down alongside them against Munster in an all-veteran front row.

"The club have made a lot of decisions, but the next set of decisions are going to be left to the (new) head coach, so when he comes in he's already got a fair bit to do.

"Hopefully he'll be given the tools to do the job."

Former Northampton boss Jim Mallinder is the latest name to be linked with the region in press speculation after Leicester assistant Geordan Murphy was an early favourite.

Cardiff Blues are also believed to have held interviews in South Africa, while New Zealander Chris Boyd, a reported target, has opted to join Northampton next season.

Wilson, who will link up with Blues predecessor Dai Young at Wasps in the summer, believes there are enough young players coming through for whoever eventually signs up.

"We've seen the likes of Owen Lane, Rhun Williams and Aled Summerhill coming through along with some young props, Jarrod Evans at ten, Tomos Williams at nine, these are guys for the future if the Blues hold onto them."

Cardiff Blues are currently in the third European qualification place in the Pro14 Conference A, but have an eight-point gap behind South Africa's Cheetahs to make up, to reach the Pro14 quarter-finals.

They are away to Zebre on Sunday 25 February.