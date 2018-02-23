Pro14: Ospreys v Cheetahs (Sat)

Ospreys centre Ashley Beck will join Worcester at the end of the 2017-18 season

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Cheetahs Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ospreys have made seven changes to their team for Saturday's visit of Cheetahs in the Pro14.

Centre Ashley Beck replaces Owen Watkin, whose fellow Wales squad member, prop Nicky Smith, comes in for Rhodri Jones.

Reuben Morgan Williams makes his first Pro14 start, with Tom Habberfield switching from scrum-half to wing.

Prop Dmitri Arhip replaces Ma'afu Fia, flanker Guy Mercer is in for Will Jones and Sam Cross replaces Justin Tipuric.

There could be a Pro14 debut for prop Alex Jeffries if he comes off the bench.

Ospreys have endured a torrid season and find themselves sixth out of seven in Conference A, while Cheetahs are third.

Despite an unconvincing display, Ospreys beat the Pro14's other South African side, Southern Kings, last Friday.

"The win last weekend was crucial for us and we got what we needed from the Kings game even if we know that the performance wasn't at the level we want it to be," said Ospreys interim head coach Allen Clarke.

"There's a healthy realism about where we are and what we need to do to improve our position over the coming weeks, starting on Saturday evening. We have to build on the last result."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Ashley Beck, Tom Habberfield (capt); Sam Davies, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Dmitri Arhip, Adam Beard, James King, Olly Cracknell, Guy Mercer, Sam Cross

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Alex Jeffries, James Hook, Luke Price, Owen Watkin, Hanno Dirksen.

Cheetahs: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Assistants: Dewi Phillips, Rob Price (both Wales)