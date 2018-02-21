Ulster and Ireland's Jared Payne speaks about recurring headaches

Jared Payne

Ireland player Jared Payne has spoken about the recurring headaches which have kept him out of action since last summer's Lions tour to New Zealand.

The Ulster centre has not played since facing the Chiefs on 20 June.

The 32-year-old has been training with Ulster but has been suffering from recurrent headaches after sessions.

Payne has been involved in some coaching at Ulster while he recovers but admitted he is unsure when he will return to playing duties.

"I was playing in that Chiefs game and took a bit of a whack towards the end of it," he told Ulster Rugby TV

"I had to come off but I didn't think anything of it, (I was just) a little bit headachey and sore that week, but nothing too bad.

"Come the captain's run day for the next game, I think it was the following Tuesday, I got home and got back on the bus and felt a bit travel sick, pretty yuck. Ever since then I haven't been quite right.

"It's been a bit stop-start. There's been times when it hasn't been too bad and other times when it's been pretty bad.

"We've tried different things to get it right and been trying to get back but unfortunately nothing has cleared everything up just yet.

"We'll see how we go with a bit of rest over the next month and go from there."