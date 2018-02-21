Women's Six Nations: McLaughlin returns to Ireland team for Wales game

Claire McLaughlin came off the bench in 21-8 victory over Italy a fortnight ago

Claire McLaughlin is back in the Ireland team in one of four changes for the Women's Six Nations match against Wales in Dublin on Sunday.

McLaughlin replaces injured wing Alison Millar while lock Orla Fitzsimons also comes in along with front-row pair Ciara O'Connor and Leah Lyons.

Ireland, who lost their opener against France before beating Italy, lie third and six points off the top.

"We head in to a tough test against Wales," said coach Adam Griggs.

Paula Fitzpatrick moves to number eight to accommodate the inclusion of Fitzsimons while captain Ciara Griffin switches to the blindside.

Wales also have one win and a defeat and they join the Irish on four points after two games.

"We got a good boost after the win over Italy a fortnight ago. We did what we wanted to, played with tempo and moved the ball," added Griggs.

"While the performance was far from perfect, we set a marker down for the rest of the campaign.

"We are looking to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven't been happy with over the past few weeks and if we can make those small changes, it should be a great one.

"Having the crowd behind us against Italy really spurred us on, so we're hoping to see another big turnout of fans on Sunday in Donnybrook."

Ireland: Kim Flood; Megan Williams, Katie Fitzhenry, Sene Naoupu, Claire McLaughlin; Niamh Briggs, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Ciara O'Connor, Leah Lyons; Orla Fitzsimons, Nichola Fryday; Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy (capt), Paula Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Laura Feely, Fiona Reidy, Aoife McDermott, Edel McMahon, Nicole Cronin, Michelle Claffey, Hannah Tyrrell.