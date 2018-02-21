England flanker Marlie Packer talks about playing for the national side and working as a plumber.

Marlie talked about how she makes more money from plumbing, but "loves playing rugby" and wearng the England shirt is "the ultimate thing."

The Red Roses flanker also talked about how she switches off away from her busy lifestyle by relaxing in her hot tub, into which she also managed to drop two of her phones!

This clip is originally from the Rugby Union Weekly podcast on Monday 18 February 2018.