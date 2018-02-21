Matt Scott: Edinburgh re-sign centre from Gloucester on two-year deal

Scott's last cap for Scotland came on tour last summer against Australia

Scotland centre Matt Scott will return to his former club Edinburgh this summer after a two-year spell in the English Premiership with Gloucester.

Scott has won 39 caps and scored 15 tries in 74 games in five years with the capital club before heading south.

"I can't wait to get back playing with some of my best mates and pushing to win trophies," said the 27-year-old.

"I've had a great two years at Gloucester and believe I'm a far better player and person from my experiences."

Scott, who has recently returned from a three-month spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, returned to Scotland's training squad before Saturday's Six Nations meeting with England, but did not make the matchday 23.

He admitted he was "disappointed" at being given "no option to stay" at Gloucester, for whom he has scored 17 tries in 33 games, with four in his last four outings.

Scott will instead compete for a midfield berth at Edinburgh with fellow Scotland centres Mark Bennett and Phil Burleigh, while the emerging Chris Dean has also signed a contract extension.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "We're delighted Matt will be joining the squad next season. He's a terrific player, who has a lot of experience both domestically and on the international stage.

"Matt has shown throughout his career that he's a dynamic ball carrier and his leadership abilities on and off the field will only help develop the strong culture that we're building here in Edinburgh."