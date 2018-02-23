Pro14: Scarlets v Ulster (Sat)

Wales released James Davies (right) to play in Scarlets' loss to Benetton last weekend

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Ulster Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website

Scarlets will look to get back to winning ways against Ulster on Saturday to keep the pressure on table-toppers Leinster in the Pro14.

Wayne Pivac starts flanker James Davies and hooker Ryan Elias after they were released from the Wales squad.

Replacement hooker Emyr Phillips is set to reach a career milestone with his 150th appearance for the region.

Andrew Trimble's inclusion is one of two Ulster changes from the defeat by Edinburgh as John Andrew also starts.

Record appearance holder Trimble is recalled to replace the injured Craig Gilroy, with Andrew coming in at hooker for Rob Herring.

Fly-half Johnny McPhillips has overcome a shoulder injury and retains his place at half-back alongside John Cooney, who has been released from the Ireland squad.

Scarlets are without a win in all competitions since the Champions Cup victory over Toulon on 20 January and have slipped to second in conference B.

As well as having a 11 members of their senior squad on international duty, they were also dealt a blow this week with the announcement that full-back Johnny McNicholl and wing Tom Prydie are expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Testing time

Pivac said: "It'll be a hell of a scrap if we don't get a result this weekend. It closes right up and with Leinster coming the following week it'll be a testing time for us.

"We want the crowd to get behind the team as if it was a European cup match because in the context of Pro14 these next couple of weeks will be quite important.

"We need the 16th player at this stage of this season."

Scarlets: Williams; Baldwin, Asquith, Hughes (capt), Nicholas; Jones, J Evans; D Evans, Elias, Kruger, Cummins, Bulbring, Beirne, Davies, Macleod

Replacements: Phillips, Price, Gardiner, Rawlins, Boyde, Smith, Hughes, Conbeer

Ulster: Ludik; Trimble, Marshall, McCloskey, Bowe; McPhillips, Cooney; Warwick, Andrew, Herbst, O'Connor (capt), Treadwell, Rea, Timoney, Deysel

Replacements: Herring, McCall, Ah You, Dalton, Henry, Marshall, Nelson, Cave.

Referee: Ian Davies (Wales)

Assistants: Adam Jones, Elgin Williams (both Wales)

TMO: Sean Brickell (Wales)