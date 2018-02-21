Worcester Warriors: Alafoti Faosiliva signs one-year contract at Sixways

Alafoti Faosiliva had three years with Bath prior to joining Worcester in August 2016

Samoa international Alafoti Faosiliva has become the latest Worcester player to commit himself to the Premiership club for the immediate future.

The 23-times capped back-row forward, 32, has signed a new one-year contract.

"I will continue to give everything on the pitch. I'm really enjoying my time at Warriors and my rugby," he said.

"Foti is a dynamic, explosive player, an invaluable team member," added director of rugby Alan Solomons. "I'm delighted he's decided to stay on."

Worcester signed Faosiliva in August 2016, three months after he was released by Bath having pleaded guilty to an assault charge, for which he received an eight-week suspended prison sentence and was told to pay £1,500 in compensation after knocking a student unconscious in an "unprovoked" attack.

Faosiliva, who played for French giants Toulon prior to his three years at Bath and was part of his country's 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, has made 36 appearances for Warriors, scoring four tries.