Six Nations 2018: Scotland unchanged v England; Willem Nel back on bench

Prop Nel has not played since November after suffering a broken arm

Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with England at Murrayfield.

Townsend has kept faith with the side that beat France 32-26 on 11 February.

But he has made three changes to his replacements, recalling fit-again prop Willem Nel, lock Tim Swinson and centre Nick Grigg.

Newcastle duo Jon Welsh and Chris Harris, plus Edinburgh lock Ben Toolis, drop out of the match-day 23.

Townsend said: "The players put a huge amount of effort into our win over France. They found a way to win and kept attacking the opposition up until the final whistle.

"England are the number two side in the world and have shown a very good level of consistency in the past couple of seasons. This is due to the quality of their playing and coaching staff, who have done a tremendous job.

"They have a very good defence, an excellent set-piece and like to get 10 and 12 on the ball as much as possible in attack. Taking on England is going to be a huge challenge and we are well aware that only our very best will be good enough in this fixture."

Scotland team: Hogg, Seymour, Jones, Horne, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw; Reid, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, J Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Lawson, Bhatti, Nel, Swinson, Denton, Price, Grigg, Kinghorn.