Jacob Stockdale: Ireland wing signs new deal with Ulster

Jacob Stockdale has become a key player for Ulster since making his debut in 2016

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a contract extension to keep him at Ulster until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old, who made his Ulster debut against Benetton Treviso in January 2016, has scored 17 tries in his 37 appearances.

Stockdale had crossed for six tries in six Ireland games, including one on his debut against the USA last summer.

"Hopefully I can continue to improve and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team," he said.

"As a young lad from Ulster, I've grown up watching the club and to get to pull on the white jersey is an honour for me.

"I've been fortunate enough to play with some really top class players and learn from them, as well as play with guys that I have been friends with for a long time."

Stockdale entered the Ulster Academy when he left school in 2014 and has represented Ireland at two Under-20 World Championships.

Jacob Stockdale goes over for one of his two tries in the Six Nations win against Italy earlier this month

Bryn Cunningham, Ulster's operations director, is delighted to have secured Stockdale for the next two years.

"Jacob's rise has been incredible. He was earmarked as a future international from a young age," he said.

"At six foot, three inches and 16 stone, he has a real physical presence on the wing, but he also has pace to burn and great skills, including a strong kicking game.

"In addition to this superb natural ability, he works extremely hard to improve all aspects of his game, and with his future now secure, he can focus on continuing his development.

"This news follows the announcement of long-term contract extensions for Luke Marshall, Kieran Treadwell, Rob Herring, Craig Gilroy and Nick Timoney in recent months, which is positive for the long-term future of the club."