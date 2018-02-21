Six Nations 2018: Ireland Test almost a cup final for Wales - Dan Biggar

Dan Biggar's last outing for Wales was against South Africa in December 2017

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Fit-again fly-half Dan Biggar believes Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin is Wales' cup final.

The Ospreys stand-off, 28, is back after recovering ahead of schedule from a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the opening two rounds of matches.

After their 12-6 defeat by England Biggar believes defeat in Dublin will probably end Wales' title challenge.

"If we lose it's going to be very difficult to finish up on top of the tournament," he said.

"But if we win we've got two home games against Italy and France to come and you set yourself up incredibly well so that's the biggest carrot for us.

"We know it's almost like a cup final for us."

Wales have lost just one of their five previous meetings with Ireland, but have not won a Six Nations game in Dublin since 2012, while their hosts have not lost a home match in the tournament since February 2013 when England won 12-6.

Stop Sexton

Biggar accepts it is a tough assignment and says Wales will have to concentrate on stopping his opposite number Johnny Sexton from running the game.

The pair were team-mates on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017, when Sexton was first-choice fly-half and Biggar played a key role in the midweek team.

Biggar and Ireland's Johnny Sexton

"First things first he's an absolutely fantastic player," said Biggar.

"You see how important he is for Ireland and Leinster - him and Conor Murray are a real cog, so as a team we're up against two of the best in the business.

"I like Johnny a lot. He's got that sort of streak in him which is nice to see - he knows exactly what he wants.

"In terms of the summer he was really good, you could pick his brain and has a really good work ethic as well. Very similar as a personality to myself, he had a real drive and will to win and it was really good spending a bit of time with him on the tour."

Biggar was unsure if he would drop Sexton a text message before the game, but he did drop the Irishman a note after his extraordinary drop-goal in the win over France.

"I think probably you hit one or two of those in your whole career," added Biggar.

"I texted him afterwards and I said 'some kick'.

"I think he had a million texts but he did reply that he appreciated it and he actually said 'I hope you get back fit for Dublin' - so that was an aim of mine to get back fit for this game."

Biggar missed the opening two rounds of the 2018 Six Nations after injuring a shoulder playing for Ospreys against Saracens

Fitness battle

Biggar was not originally expected to recover from his shoulder injury in time for this match.

He puts his return down to excellent medical support and 10 sessions on consecutive days in a pressurised oxygen chamber.

"I did 10 days on the bounce and they're about an hour and a half every time," he said.

"It's pretty boring and my iPad was stacked with things to watch because it's pretty monotonous day-in, day-out but even if it gave one per cent extra in terms of recovery then it was worth it."