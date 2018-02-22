Women's Six Nations: Lisa Neumann to make first Wales start

Lisa Neumann, 23, from St Davids, Pembrokeshire made her debut off the bench against Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin Date: 25 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C

Wales Women have made one change to the starting line up for the game against Ireland in Donnybrook on Sunday.

Fullback Lisa Neumann will make her first start, while loosehead prop Cara Hope could win her first international cap from the bench.

Wales beat Scotland 18-17 in Colwyn Bay in the tournament's opening round, before losing 52-0 to defending champions England at Twickenham Stoop.

They are fourth in the Six Nations table, level on points with Ireland.

"Lisa has been pushing hard for a place in the starting team and she deserves her opportunity this Sunday," said head coach Rowland Phillips.

"We have a lot of talented back-three players in the squad, so we think Lisa will slot in well alongside Hannah Bluck and Jess Kavanagh-Williams - two players who pose threats from the wing."

Wales won the battle in the seventh place play-off at the Women's World Cup in Ireland last August

Wales beat Ireland 27-17 at last year's World Cup to secure their place in the 2021 tournament, but lost 27-19 in a warm-up match in Ystrad Mynach in January.

They have since welcomed back experienced players Elinor Snowsill and Sioned Harries from the Super 7s in Australia.

"This will be a game between two very evenly-matched teams, and coming off the back of the last match we're very keen to give a good account of ourselves," said Phillips.

"Ireland were competing for a Grand Slam going into the final game of the competition last year, so we know how much of a strong team they are. The World Cup was a bit of an anomaly for them, so they've had a point to prove since then."

Wales: Lisa Neumann, Hannah Bluck, Kerin Lake, Rebecca De Filippo, Jess Kavanagh-Williams, Elinor Snowsill, Rhiannon Parker, Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips, Amy Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Mel Clay, Alisha Butchers, Beth Lewis, Sioned Harries,

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Meg York, Natalia John, Nia Elen Davies, Jade Knight, Robyn Wilkins, Hannah Jones