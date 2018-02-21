Women's Six Nations: England coach makes eight changes for Scotland Test

England are the defending Women's Six Nations champions

England head coach Simon Middleton has made five changes to his starting XV for Friday's Women's Six Nations match against Scotland (19:05 GMT).

Middleton has also made three positional changes to the side that defeated Wales 52-0 on 10 February to make it two wins from two so far.

Lagi Tuima will partner Lauren Cattell as the defending champions field a new-look centre line-up.

Prop Vickii Cornborough starts her the first match in this year's competition.

Flankers Rowena Burnfield and Izzy Noel-Smith do likewise, while fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean takes over as captain.

Ellie Kildunne returns to full-back, with Danielle Waterman - who will earn her 80th cap - and Charlotte Pearce on the wings.

England: Kildunne; Waterman, Tuima, Cattell, Pearce; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern; Scott, Taylor; Burnfield, Noel-Smith, Cleall.

