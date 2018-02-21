Six Nations: Mathieu Bastareaud returns from ban to start for France against Italy

Bastareaud verbally abused Benetton flanker Sebastian Negri in a Champions Cup tie in January

2018 Six Nations: France v Italy Venue: Stade Velodrome Date: Friday, 23 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 19:30 GMT; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Mathieu Bastareaud has been named in France's team to face Italy in the Six Nations after completing his three-week ban for a homophobic slur.

The Toulon centre, 29, verbally abused Benetton flanker Sebastian Negri in a Champions Cup tie in January.

Coach Jacques Brunel has made five changes to the team that lost 32-26 to Scotland for Friday's tie in Marseille.

Benjamin Fall, Remy Grosso, Hugo Bonneval and Paul Gabrillagues also come in to the starting line-up.

Several France players have been dropped for their "inappropriate" behaviour on a night out in Edinburgh following the defeat by Scotland - with Six Nations top try-scorer Teddy Thomas among them.

Scottish police questioned players at Edinburgh airport after a report of a sexual assault but found no crime had been committed.

The French Rugby Union said the players "did not respect their status as international players".

France team: Bonneval; Fall, Bastareaud, Doumayrou, Grosso; Beauxis, Machenaud; Slimani, Guirado (captain), Poirot; Vahaamahina, Gabrillagues; Tauleigne, Camara, Lauret.

Replacements: Pelisse, Priso, Gomes Sa, Taofifenua, Galletier, Couilloud, Trinh-Duc, Fickou.