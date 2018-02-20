BBC Sport - Under-strength Scarlets will still be a huge test for Ulster says Dwayne Peel

Under-strength Scarlets still huge test for Ulster - Peel

Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel says his former side Scarlets won't do Ulster any favours in Saturday's Pro14 game despite having so many men away on Six Nations duty.

Last weekend's home defeat dropped Ulster out of the three play-off spots in Conference B and Saturday's game in Wales is among four away fixtures in their last six games in the regular season.

