Six Nations: James Haskell & Joe Marler in England squad v Scotland

Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Flanker James Haskell and prop Joe Marler have been included in England's 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The pair missed England's opening two victories over Italy and Wales after they were given suspensions in January.

Waps' Haskell was banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle and Harlequins' Marler was suspended for six for a dangerous clear-out of a ruck.

Wasps Number eight Nathan Hughes also returns to the squad after injury.

Hughes has played only 90 minutes of rugby in the past three months because of two knee injuries, but has been on a conditioning crash-course to prove his fitness for the Calcutta Cup match.

The 26-year-old is in line to start at the back of the scrum, with Exeter's Sam Simmonds ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Haskell is likely to be given a place on the bench to provide cover across the back row, while Marler is also set to be a replacement behind Saracens' loosehead prop Mako Vunipola.

England head coach Eddie Jones will name his 23-man matchday squad on Thursday.

England squad in full:

Backs: Brown (Harlequins), Care (Harlequins), Farrell (Saracens), Ford (Leicester Tigers), Joseph (Bath Rugby), May (Leicester Tigers), Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Watson (Bath Rugby), Wigglesworth (Saracens).

Forwards: Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ewels (Bath Rugby), George (Saracens), Hartley (Northampton Saints), Haskell (Wasps), Hughes (Wasps), Itoje (Saracens), Kruis (Saracens), Lawes (Northampton Saints), Launchbury (Wasps), Marler (Harlequins), Robshaw (Harlequins), Underhill (Bath Rugby), Vunipola (Saracens), Williams (Exeter Chiefs).