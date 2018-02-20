Ospreys: Hooker Sam Parry signs contract extension

Sam Parry carries the ball against the Southern Kings
Sam Parry is currently in his fourth season for the Ospreys following his move from the Dragons

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has signed a two-year contract extension which will keen him at the region until 2020.

Parry is the fourth senior player to sign a contract extension following Adam Beard, Owen Watkin and Olly Cracknell.

Parry has scored 10 tries in 77 appearances for the Welsh region since joining in 2014.

He remains the only Ospreys forward to ever score a hat-trick - against Zebre last season.

"I'm looking forward to the next two years and playing as much as I can," said the Welsh hooker.

"I'm really happy being a part of this region. There's strong competition in my position and that's a good thing for all of us."

