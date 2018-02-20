Ian Williams: Doncaster Knights player dies aged 27

Ian Williams made six appearances for Doncaster

Doncaster Knights prop Ian Williams has died at the age of 27.

The Championship club said the player collapsed at training on Tuesday and could not be resuscitated.

William joined the Knights in the summer after a spell at local rivals Rotherham Titans.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of his team-mates," the club said.

"Details of Ian's funeral will be posted once known."

Doncaster Knights forward Michael Hills called Williams "a lovely guy and friend"