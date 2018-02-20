Gloucester wingers Ollie Thorley and Henry Purdy ruled out for the rest of the season

Ollie Thorley made his debut for Gloucester in 2013, aged 17

Gloucester wingers Ollie Thorley and Henry Purdy will miss the rest of season with shoulder injuries.

Both players have undergone surgery and head coach Johan Ackermann expects them to be out for three to four months.

Thorley, 21, is Gloucester's top scorer this season with 10 tries and signed a new contract in January, but was injured during the defeat by Leicester.

Purdy, 23, picked up the problem while playing for Championship side Hartpury during a loan spell.